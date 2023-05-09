Chef Shayla Daniels and her signature macarons get a boost from a Tampa Bay area nonprofit

TAMPA, Fla. — Chef Shayla Daniels, the classically trained pastry chef behind Tampa's Chez Shay's Sweets, was tired of selling her all-world macarons at local morning markets.

The delectable French cookies are her specialty — they deserved a bigger audience.

"Macarons are my everything," said Daniels. "You can't help but be happy when you eat them."

After appearing on the Food Network in a baking battle, the young chef knew she and her signature desserts were destined for glory.

But how to get there?

Enter LaKendria Robinson, founder of the Orenda Foundation, a local nonprofit that boosts diverse small businesses (owned by minorities, women, veterans, the LGBTQ+ community and more).

"I wanted to create something that put buyers in front of our vendors," said Robinson, who sets up meet-and-greets between groups that might never meet.

She helped Daniels form profitable relationships with executives from JP Morgan, USF, SPC and more — tasty contracts worth thousands.

This Wednesday evening at Embarc Collective, a start-up hub in downtown Tampa, Robinson and the Orenda Foundation will do it again, hosting the OC Emporium, a mingle between big businesses and small diverse vendors, the latter of whom will show off their skills in all walks of artistry.

The vendor positions are already filled for the OC Emporium, but there are still ample opportunities to network.

For tickets to the OC Emporium, click here.