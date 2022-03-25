Centro Asturiano celebrates 120 years

Inside Centro Asturiano you get a feel for how immigrants from Asturias, Spain and other countries lived when they came to Ybor City.

"These clubs were established for them. And they're really the cathedral to the cigar workers," explained Cristal Lastra, Board of Directors for Centro Asturiano.

Every ounce of the club is kept in pristine condition, taking you back to how it was in 1902.

Lastra said, "I think that Ybor City, obviously is is the heart of Tampa, it's where everything began. And at one time, we were known as the cigar city capital of the world, we made nearly 500 million cigars in Ybor City."

Centro Asturiano remains an active social club but also holds events, like weddings.

