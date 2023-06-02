Center for Architecture & Design opens new West Tampa location

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The American Institute of Architects Tampa Bay is holding various events this week to celebrate the grand opening of its new Center for Architecture & Design in West Tampa.

After sitting vacant for decades, the Howard Avenue building was in jeopardy of being torn down until a group of 750 architects swooped in to save it, renovate it, and make it their new home.

“This is a building from 1904; it was very difficult to see the potential when we came in here and saw stuff stored everywhere; it hadn’t been air-conditioned in 20 years, the mold and the smells,” said Jonathan Moore, President of AIA Tampa Bay.

Moore said transforming the 120-year-old building was a challenge only a team of architects could embrace.

“As an architect, it feels really good to practice what we preach; we talk about sustainability, we talk about preservation, we did it here,” said Moore.

From the terrazzo floor to the tin ceiling, 100 hours of volunteer work, they restored the building’s original look. The city of Tampa even designated it as a historic landmark. The center will house offices for AIA staff and offer a gallery and event space for the community to enjoy.

“We represent 750 local architects, we provide continuing education for them, events for them, and we also want to encourage and facilitate that next generation of architects,” said Moore.

Their first exhibit is a fitting tribute to the history of architecture in West Tampa.

“What you’ll find in West Tampa is the largest inventory of historic structures and the biggest variety,” said Moore.

Most importantly, this non-profit is a resource here to help. On Saturday, they’ll hold their official community grand opening.

“If you are just trying to learn about the profession, architecture in Tampa, AIA nationally and AIA Tampa Bay, does want to be that correct direction,” said Moore.