CDC warns of possible severe flu season as COVID safety measures phase-out

TAMPA, Fla. — As COVID safety measures continue to phase out, the CDC warns about a possibly severe flu season. This comes after flu activity is already up in some parts of the country.

“Unfortunately, I think this is shaping up to be a pretty bad flu season," Dr. Jill Roberts, Associate Professor for USF College of Public Health, said.

Dr. Roberts said typically, flu cases start to rise in late November.

“That's why we sometimes tell people it's fine to wait until October, late October, to get vaccinated, but that's not happening," Dr. Roberts added.

She said we’re already seeing a spike in flu cases, and it’s above average. It’s why health officials are encouraging people to get vaccinated earlier rather than later.

“We already went and got flu vaccines. I got my 2-year-old vaccinated as well because he just started school, especially with a newborn on the way. Just something that is in the back of our minds," mother, Lynda Rysavy, explained.

Flu cases hit historically low levels during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve noticed the last couple of years people have been less focused on flu shots because everybody has been so focused on COVID," Pharmacist William Parker said.

But, this year, experts warn this strain is one to watch out for.

“This particular strain of flu that's going around has proven itself to be a bit of a problem. It's known to be very severe in elderly populations," Dr. Roberts explained.

Dr. Roberts said now is the time to get vaccinated as it takes two weeks for your body to build up immunity.

“CDC approves that you can take the flu and the COVID booster at the same time… After two weeks, you’ll be protected from both covid and the flu," Parker added.

The CDC recommends everyone six months and older get a flu shot.