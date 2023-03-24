CDC of Tampa dedicated to helping the community from housing to jobs

"The CDC of Tampa is really birthed to help create economic opportunities for people, right? So oftentimes, people may be born into a situation or may go through challenges in life, and the CDC is just a bridge to help them get from where they are to where they want to be," explained Ernest Coney, CEO of CDC of Tampa.

From workforce development to housing and job opportunities, the CDC of Tampa wants to be there for those who need it most.

"We have families who go through so many challenges, but they have this spirit that they want to achieve a lot. And oftentimes, it just takes a helping hand just to help someone up. So we help provide that it could be a connection to an employment opportunity, it could be a connection to an entrepreneur opportunity, it could just be, you know, refining their own skill sets. So they feel confident in an interview, to understand that they're interviewing the employer just as much as the employer is interviewing them," explained Coney.

The CDC of Tampa is a non-profit that connects people to all kinds of opportunities in East Tampa and beyond.

"But then, in the 80s and 90s, people began to leave and there was a lot of crime and drugs, but the spirit of the people was still there. And they were saying we want economic opportunities, we want better jobs, we want more housing, we want educational achievement goals. So the CDC was really birthed to help that, and today we can tell like our household incomes have gone up. We have Walmarts, we have Yummy House, we have like destination places. And we're not done yet. We still have a long way to go. But we're not done," said Coney.

The CDC also helps people get into homes; whether it's new construction or rehabilitation, they can help.

We met Keran and Sheriva Holmes. They recently bought a home in East Tampa that was built by the CDC.

"Well, I just like to say that the CDC, what they're doing in the community in terms of home-ownership and, you know, revitalizing communities is very important. And I encourage people to do business with them to, you know, engage with them, and they build beautiful homes. Solid, solid, beautiful homes, and the price is right," said Keran and Sheriva.

If you'd like to get a look at what programs the CDC of Tampa offers, click here.