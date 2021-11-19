Carrollwood Smiles offers free dental services to first 50 patients on Friday

TAMPA, Fla. — A dentist office in Tampa is hosting its first Free Dental Day on Friday and have promised to provide free dental services to the first 50 patients that arrive to be seen.

According to a Facebook post, the officer will provide either one filling, one tooth extraction or a dental cleaning. Patients must be 18 and older and will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event is part of the office's annual Giving Thanks with a Smile day.

Visit their Facebook page here for more information.