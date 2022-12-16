Carrollwood hosting Kwanzaa preview event Friday

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay is invited to come out and support black-owned business and culture and learn about Kwanzaa this year.

Friday night, a Kwanzaa preview event will be held at the Carrollwood Culture Center on Casey Road starting at 7 p.m.

The event will feature children from Walton Academy who will be performing and helping people get educated on the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

The Mahogany Kids Fine Arts Foundation and the Tampa Bay Black Excellence Challenge present Friday night's event.