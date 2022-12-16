Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Carrollwood hosting Kwanzaa preview event Friday

Tampa Bay is invited to come out and support black-owned business and culture and learn about Kwanzaa this year.
Posted at 7:20 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 07:20:44-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay is invited to come out and support black-owned business and culture and learn about Kwanzaa this year.

Friday night, a Kwanzaa preview event will be held at the Carrollwood Culture Center on Casey Road starting at 7 p.m.

The event will feature children from Walton Academy who will be performing and helping people get educated on the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

The Mahogany Kids Fine Arts Foundation and the Tampa Bay Black Excellence Challenge present Friday night's event.

Tampa Kwanzaa

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.