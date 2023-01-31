CareerSource Tampa Bay opens summer job, internship program enrollment

TAMPA, Fla. — Summer is months away, but CareerSource Tampa Bay wants young adults to start thinking about summer jobs and internships now.

Taliyah Cooper has dreams to become a doctor one day.

“Seeing the nurses at work made me feel like I could be working alongside these people someday in my future,” said Cooper.

Her big dream was met with a big opportunity to work at Tampa General Hospital.

“It was very eye-opening,” said Cooper.

Cooper was part of CareerSource Tampa Bay's summer jobs program, “Tampa Bay Summer Hires," last year.

Right now, the program is inviting young adults, ages 16 to 24, to register for a summer internship in 2023.

“The program directly impacts our community in Hillsborough County, putting money in the pockets of young talent and giving them real-world work experience,” said John Flanagan, the President and CEO of CareerSource Tampa Bay.

CareerSource said Tampa Bay Summer Hires plans on serving up to 800 young adults in 2023, adding that since the launch of their program, they’ve served more than 2,500 youth.

“It gets everybody thinking about their future a little bit, gets them to talk about what they want to do in their life, and helps teach our youth about budgeting and financial literacy, and all of the things, and all those we call them soft skills that are critically important for the world of work,” said Flanagan.

People can apply for one of these programs:



6-week paid internship for 20 hours per week, earning $15 per hour

6-week Youth Leadership Academy called "Young Leaders of Tomorrow"

4-week paid Virtual Career Exploration Program

CareerSource said people applying for this program may need to meet specific family income requirements.

It’s a step some said is well worth it to give people a leg up on their future.

“Go out there and find these opportunities that are waiting out there for you, not just like sit around and let them pass you by because a missed opportunity can cost you a lifetime,” said Cooper.

Registration is now open to people living in Hillsborough County. For more information, click here.