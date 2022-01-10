CareerSource Tampa Bay kicks off 2022 summer hiring registration

TAMPA, Fla. — CareerSource Tampa Bay is kicking off registration for its 2022 Tampa Bay Summer Hires program.

The program invites young adults ages 16-24 to register for a summer job.

Registration opened Monday morning. There are 760 positions available.

Those interested are required to complete an online application at www.TampaBaySummerHires.com.

Applicants will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis as funding is limited. Tampa Bay Summer Hires staff will contact applicants to review and discuss their application and potential eligibility.

Some of the eligibility requirements include meeting minimum family income, must be 16 to 24 years of age, and must live in Hillsborough County.

Applicants can apply for one or all three of the following programs:



Eight week Paid Internship for 24 hours per week earning $13 per hour

Four week Paid Virtual Exploration program ($200 weekly incentive)

Six week Youth Leadership Academy called “Young Leaders of Tomorrow” ($200 weekly incentive)

Those participating in the program will be paid $13 per hour and work a maximum of 24-hours per week.

The program will run from June 13, 2022, to July 22, 2022.

Participants will also be required to take part in an all-day Youth Summit (to be held at the beginning of the program) where they’ll learn about the hiring process, apply for jobs, and get some tips about being successful at your first job.