Car drives off Selmon Expressway, crashes into apartment complex parking lot

TAMPA, Fla. — A car drove off the Selmon Expressway and crashed into the parking lot of an apartment complex Thursday morning.

Tampa Police said that officers arrived near the eastbound Gandy exit ramp from the Selmon Expressway after reports of a fatal crash.

Officers said the car drove off the exit ramp and crashed into the parking lot of the Lighthouse Bay Apartments around 10 a.m. The driver, the only occupant of the car, passed away.

TPD noted that the exit where the crash occurred is closed at this time for investigation and that commuters are urged to use alternate routes.

It is still unknown what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are provided.