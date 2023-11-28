Local candle company gives back to non-profits

TAMPA — On this Giving Tuesday there’s a business in Tampa that’s not only donating a portion of every sale to area non-profits, they are going into these organizations and giving them a heartfelt, hands-on, fun experience.

Andre and Lydia Jennings actually started making candles back in March for their own wedding and then realized, wait a minute, this is so much fun let's turn it into a business.

The husband and wife duo are going into schools, businesses, and organizations on a daily basis spreading the education and joy of candle making.

“I love the excitement on people’s faces when they create their own custom candle. They literally give me the same joy and pleasure that I got when I made my first candle,” said Andre.

They call the experience Jennstone Candle Company.

“My last name is Jennings, and her maiden name is Stone,” said Andre.

From picking out your scents to pouring the wax to placing the wick, the entire process, from start to finish, is in the hands of the participants.

“We realized making candles is very relaxing and soothing, so let's just bring this to the people because America needs it,” said Lydia.

They said the best part of the business is the opportunity to give back to non-profit organizations like Miracles Outreach, which helps young women transition out of the foster care system.

“Provide everything from educational to independent living skills, whatever is necessary to help them prepare for when they are 18 and to move out on their own,” said Michelle Walker, executive director for Miracles Outreach.

“Organizations like this, I think, are the backbone of the community, and a lot of times I grew up in communities like this, and a lot of people would leave the community and won’t look back, so I made it my mission to look back at all times,” said Andre.

Not only does a portion of every candle sold go back to area non-profits, but Andre and Lydia also bring the entire experience to non-profits free of charge.

“Just experience things that they might not normally have the opportunity to experience,” said Walker. “This time, they are giving back to our staff, which I felt was huge because they need an opportunity to relax. They pour out and give so much of themselves.”

“You have a lot of the large non-profit organizations that get all the attention, and you have the smaller organizations that literally get no attention. Those are the ones we focus on, the ones that are not getting that everyday attention,” said Andre.

For more information, visit their website.