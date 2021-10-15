Campbell's Dairyland a staple in Brandon for more than 36 years

BRANDON, Fla. — For more than 36 years, there's been a constant in Brandon.

Campbell's Dairyland serves ice cream and their famous chili dog off Parson's Avenue.

"Brandon started off just a little sleepy cow town basically, orange groves and cow pastures. So it started off as a close-knit family, people knew each other. And then it just kind of grew and grew. And then about 15-20 years ago, it exploded. And it's still keeping that small-town community, at least everybody's trying to," said James Lee, Co-Owner of Campbell's Dairyland.

It's the family atmosphere that keeps people coming back time and time again.

"They're like, you know, I remember I used to bring my daughter in here. And now my daughter's bringing her daughter in here. And yeah, it's just continuation for families coming in and enjoying themselves," said Lee.

The owners say they never had to close through COVID because of their drive-thru. They have had trouble hiring, like many restaurants in Tampa Bay, and currently have positions open.