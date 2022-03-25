Camille Kelley, the niece of Ronnie Oneal, uses music to heal

TAMPA, Fla — To watch a 10-year-old laying down a track in a music studio is impressive on its own. But when you consider the trauma and grief Camille Kelley has experienced in a short time, seeing her record leaves you speechless.

"It's been a lot," said Camille

Camille has had to live through a murder trial for her uncle, Ronnie Oneal, who was sentenced to life in prison last year —for the murder of his ex-girlfriend and their daughter and attempting to kill their son.

Camille also just lost her father Alonzo last month.

She tells ABC Action News that getting in the booth is healing.

"Before my dad died he was going to come out with a rapping song," she said.

And her mother Amber Howard agrees.

"She gets in there and she feels like when she's rapping she's rapping to him," she said.

To help cope, Camille has written an original song called "Letter to my daddy."

And says she's added music to her list of possible careers in the future.

"Rapping and if that doesn't work out, probably gymnastics," said Camille.

While this creative outlet is helping her, Amber also says the community needs more spaces to help other kids process their grief.

"I'm very proud of her. She took her pain and put it into something else," said Amber.

And Camille? She has this message for those kids. "Follow your inspiration," she said.