Calls for community center in Progress Village intensify as county works on West Tampa space

PROGRESS VILLAGE, Fla. — In a packed meeting room, the people of Progress Village and surrounding areas recently came out to hear about the new African American Arts and Cultural Center.

Armed with questions, they grilled Hillsborough County leaders about the center, which would be built where the West Tampa Community Resource Center currently sits.

The general consensus is that a $30 million event and meeting space that pays homage to African-American culture is something the local Black community would like to see.

"This is important for us. It's important for people to know that there is a safe space where we're welcome. And we want to see that diversity in our community," said Riverview resident Lacquitta Berry.

But as folks walked away with excitement for what's to come on one side of town—some living in and around Progress Village were also left wondering if their calls for something similar built a little closer would be heard.

Those calls came as some of those same people were packed in the same park building a few weeks earlier on Oct. 2 to share concerns about the county's plans to revitalize Progress Village Park.

"And unfortunately, although it's a great thing that seems to be appearing to happen, we know nothing about it," said Progress Village Civic Council president Twanda Bradley.

At the time, Bradley told us that many in the community weren't aware of the county's plans to put in things like new playground equipment, walking trails and pickleball courts at the park.

They also worried that a key community need was missing from those plans.

"We need a community center where we can have different events and different things," said Bradley.

At the time, the Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation director Rick Valez confirmed those fears.

"It is definitely something we can look at doing down the road if it's supported and funded," he said.

But after seeing plans for the cultural center in West Tampa, those in East Hillsborough County are renewing their calls for a local community space.

"I do think it would be a very good idea if we had meeting space or we had something here in this geography to bring people together," said Berry.

As far as that push is concerned, leaders with the county told ABC Action News that they took feedback at that first meeting and online.

They said they would compile that information and share it at a meeting on Nov. 14. That meeting will be held at the Emanuel P. Johnson Recreation Center at 6:30 p.m.

In the meantime, work has already started on Progress Village Park. The county plans to have that project done by 2025.

The county added they are still working on raising money for the cultural center project but said that they'd like to have the project done by 2026.