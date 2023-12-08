Butter Bug Boutique focuses on items for kids with sensitive skin

TAMPA, Fla. — It's been a tough year for local businesses in Tampa Bay, but early signs could point to good news.

According to Shopify, their merchants saw a 24% increase in sales over Black Friday weekend.

We headed out to one of those local merchants, Butter Bug Boutique, in Tampa.

They're a specialty store focusing on kids' clothing that is made for their sensitive skin.

Courtney Vermette's daughter is the inspiration behind the boutique because she has a sensory processing disorder.

From a boutique that started in her own home to quickly outgrow her first brick-and-mortar, it's the community that's helped her succeed.

"When you look around, you'll see a lot of our products are locally made, locally sourced, handmade by our customers. And so we just put them at the desk, and yeah, it's so important to support each other. I think that's how you get by, how you get through, and how you're successful, really," Courtney Vermette, Owner of Butter Bug Boutique, said.

Butter Bug Boutique is available in-store and online and ships nationwide.

You can even find adult clothes, toys, and accessories here, too. Click here to find out more.