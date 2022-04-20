'Business Women Who Brunch' join forces to uplift each other and the community

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Kiva Williams is a true force of nature, the always-upbeat blogger known as the Fun Foodie Mama.

But she's feeling especially excited by her new project: "Business Women Who Brunch," a gathering of remarkable minds who are lifting up each other and the community.

"This makes me feel so inspired and motivated," said Williams. "I want to bring more Tampa Bay business women together."

Williams co-hosted the first "Business Women Who Brunch" meeting with Priscilla Conyers, the owner of the Eggs Up Grill in Riverview, one of the hottest new brunch spots in Tampa Bay.

Twenty-five women — all overwhelmingly positive, all eager to help and be helped — attended the first gathering.

"I love when like-minded women come together to celebrate each other, to learn from each other," said Conyers.

The networking and support here are top-shelf, but these brunchers have more in mind than just boosting each other's businesses.

Entry to "Business Women Who Brunch" is $25, and part of the proceeds go to Habitat for Humanity's "Women Build" program, which lets single women realize the dream of their first homeownership.

"I want to be a connector in Tampa Bay," said Williams, who promises more brunches — and more uplift.

For more info on "Business Women Who Brunch," reach out to Kiva Williams right here.