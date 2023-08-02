Business community embraces LGBTQ+ tourism conference

TAMPA — Florida’s first LGBTQ+ tourism conference is taking place this week in downtown Tampa.

Businesses, cities, and organizations across the state are learning to maximize their inclusiveness.

Amber Jacks runs her own wedding planning business, Simple Weddings, out of Treasure Island. She said when she saw this convention coming to downtown Tampa, she just had to be there.

“We primarily service destination clients who are looking to get married in the Tampa Bay Area,” said Jacks. “We have to get that word out there; we have to make everyone aware that we are a safe and friendly place to visit.”

When Jacks entered the inaugural Florida OutCoast Convention, like many people relying heavily on the tourism industry, she felt this was a groundbreaking event.

Simple Weddings, which has been around for the past 15 years, is known for being LGBTQ-friendly here in Tampa Bay, but she said relaying that message to the rest of the country can be a challenge.

“I’ve had clients from my demographic in Ohio who have called and said we have some concerns,” said Jacks. “So this is an opportunity for me to learn a little bit more about how we can have inclusive tourism marketing and connecting with other individuals who care as much about this as I do.”

Speakers from the tourism industry and the LGBTQ+ community were available to share their experiences, insight, and advice.

“Initially, it was targeted marketing, but now it’s part of overall marketing,” said Santiago Corrada, President and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay. “Local businesses, vendors, it’s connecting, it’s networking, it’s really talking about the economic impact that the LGBTQ+ community can bring to a destination.”

“I’m definitely taking back these messages of how do I help my staff think about how to be more welcoming, affirming, inclusive with their language,” said Jacks.

Amber said seeing such a big turnout was great because she couldn’t do it alone. She plans 120 weddings a year, each involving at least a dozen other businesses.

“Everyone is on the same team,” said Jacks. “The number one thing about hospitality is that word; we need to be warm and welcoming.”