Busch Gardens announces new Oktoberfest menu, brews for 5th annual Bier Fest

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens announced a new Oktoberfest-inspired menu and brews ahead of its fifth annual Bier Fest, which kicks off on August 12.

The event runs every Friday through Sunday until September 5. It's included with park admission.

The new menu offerings include:



Bratkartoffeln - Fried Potatoes with chives caramelized onions and bacon

Konigsberger Klopse - German Meatballs in a white wine caper sauce

Pretzel Bratwurst

Sauerbraten Sliders

Potato Pancakes

Brisket Poutine

Cheese Pierogis

Ruben Brats

Bier Fest also features more than 50 types of drinks, according to a press release. That includes lagers, ales, pilsners, IPAs and hefeweizens.

Busch Gardens

Feature local favorites include:



Cigar City Fancy Papers Hazy IPA

Leaven Brewing Cheeky Blonde

Tampa Bay Brewing Reef Donkey

Bitburger Premium Pilsner

Coppertail Free Dive IPA

Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc



The fest also features local ciders and sours, including:

Keel Farms Agrarian Two Henrys Mango Cider

Cigar City Homemade Apple Pie Cider

Crooked Thumb Strawberry Sour

Flying Boat Raspberry Passionfruit Sour

Click here for more information.