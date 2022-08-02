Watch Now
Busch Gardens announces new Oktoberfest menu, brews for 5th annual Bier Fest

Busch Gardens
Posted at 9:11 AM, Aug 02, 2022
TAMPA, Fla.  — Busch Gardens announced a new Oktoberfest-inspired menu and brews ahead of its fifth annual Bier Fest, which kicks off on August 12.

The event runs every Friday through Sunday until September 5. It's included with park admission.

The new menu offerings include:

  • Bratkartoffeln - Fried Potatoes with chives caramelized onions and bacon
  • Konigsberger Klopse - German Meatballs in a white wine caper sauce
  • Pretzel Bratwurst
  • Sauerbraten Sliders
  • Potato Pancakes
  • Brisket Poutine
  • Cheese Pierogis
  • Ruben Brats

Bier Fest also features more than 50 types of drinks, according to a press release. That includes lagers, ales, pilsners, IPAs and hefeweizens.

Feature local favorites include:

  • Cigar City Fancy Papers Hazy IPA
  • Leaven Brewing Cheeky Blonde
  • Tampa Bay Brewing Reef Donkey
  • Bitburger Premium Pilsner
  • Coppertail Free Dive IPA
  • Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc

The fest also features local ciders and sours, including:

  • Keel Farms Agrarian Two Henrys Mango Cider
  • Cigar City Homemade Apple Pie Cider
  • Crooked Thumb Strawberry Sour
  • Flying Boat Raspberry Passionfruit Sour

Click here for more information.

