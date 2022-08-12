Busch Gardens 5th annual Bier Fest kicks off with new Oktoberfest menu

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens' fifth annual Bier Fest kicks off Friday, August 12, and this year it features an all-new Oktoberfest-inspired menu.
The event runs every Friday through Sunday until September 5. It's included with park admission.
The new menu offerings include:
- Bratkartoffeln - Fried Potatoes with chives caramelized onions and bacon
- Konigsberger Klopse - German Meatballs in a white wine caper sauce
- Pretzel Bratwurst
- Sauerbraten Sliders
- Potato Pancakes
- Brisket Poutine
- Cheese Pierogis
- Ruben Brats
Bier Fest also features more than 50 types of drinks, according to a press release. That includes lagers, ales, pilsners, IPAs and hefeweizens.
Feature local favorites include:
- Cigar City Fancy Papers Hazy IPA
- Leaven Brewing Cheeky Blonde
- Tampa Bay Brewing Reef Donkey
- Bitburger Premium Pilsner
- Coppertail Free Dive IPA
- Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc
The fest also features local ciders and sours, including:
- Keel Farms Agrarian Two Henrys Mango Cider
- Cigar City Homemade Apple Pie Cider
- Crooked Thumb Strawberry Sour
- Flying Boat Raspberry Passionfruit Sour
