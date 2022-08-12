Watch Now
Busch Gardens 5th annual Bier Fest kicks off with new Oktoberfest menu

Posted at 5:48 AM, Aug 12, 2022
TAMPA, Fla.  — Busch Gardens' fifth annual Bier Fest kicks off Friday, August 12, and this year it features an all-new Oktoberfest-inspired menu.

The event runs every Friday through Sunday until September 5. It's included with park admission.

The new menu offerings include:

  • Bratkartoffeln - Fried Potatoes with chives caramelized onions and bacon
  • Konigsberger Klopse - German Meatballs in a white wine caper sauce
  • Pretzel Bratwurst
  • Sauerbraten Sliders
  • Potato Pancakes
  • Brisket Poutine
  • Cheese Pierogis
  • Ruben Brats

Bier Fest also features more than 50 types of drinks, according to a press release. That includes lagers, ales, pilsners, IPAs and hefeweizens.

Feature local favorites include:

  • Cigar City Fancy Papers Hazy IPA
  • Leaven Brewing Cheeky Blonde
  • Tampa Bay Brewing Reef Donkey
  • Bitburger Premium Pilsner
  • Coppertail Free Dive IPA
  • Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc

The fest also features local ciders and sours, including:

  • Keel Farms Agrarian Two Henrys Mango Cider
  • Cigar City Homemade Apple Pie Cider
  • Crooked Thumb Strawberry Sour
  • Flying Boat Raspberry Passionfruit Sour

Click here for more information.

