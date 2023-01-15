Bucs hosting playoff game could mean boost in local economy

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Prepare to see lots of blue stars out and about as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Monday Night’s playoff game against the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, tourists flocking to town could mean a boost in business across Tampa Bay as some industries gear up for a busy couple of days.

“What we're expecting this weekend is a full house... When the Bucs make the playoffs, we see everything increase. Hotel occupancy increases, restaurant reservations increase," Peter Wright is the General Manager of Hotel Haya in Ybor City.

Wright said it’s not just locals running up tabs; it’s fans from the traveling team opening up their wallets.

“I'm coming from El Paso, Texas to watch the game, to watch the cowboys win," Cesar Ruiz said.

While we’re not certain about that we know Ruiz isn’t the only fan traveling to Tampa.

"The cowboys is America's team, so they draw a lot of people from everywhere. Pretty good money coming into town," Ruiz added.

Dallas cowboys are staying in their downtown hotel and last year when the Bucs hosted a playoff game, Visit Tampa Bay said hotel occupancy on weekends is typically about 70% to 80%. Still, on playoff weekends, they see around 90% range.

“For the local economy, not only do our hotel guests stay and dine here, but they go out in Ybor and they enjoy and they contribute to the local economy," Wright explained.

Wright said his team is excited to maybe earn a little extra money this weekend. And, whether a Cowboys fan or a Bucs fan, Tampa Bay will ultimately will cash in.

"My prediction for Monday night is I want a great game. I hope it's not the last time we see Tom Brady, but I also know that the Bucs are going to win," Wright added.