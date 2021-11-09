Bucs' 'Hero of the Game' is decorated military star and breast cancer survivor

TAMPA, Fla. — A few weeks ago, during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' home drubbing of the Chicago Bears, Amy Rodriguez was celebrated as the "Hero of the Game."

People stood up and applauded her 17 years of service in the Florida Army National Guard, where she's currently a staff sergeant.

But they remained standing, and cheering, when they announced her most recent accomplishment: battling breast cancer.

"That was such a great experience, very humbling," says Amy about the Bucs honor. "I know I was representing a lot of women."

Amy credits Dr. David Wright and his team at Florida Cancer Specialists for helping her beat breast cancer and getting her back in uniform relatively quickly.

"From the very beginning, I felt very calm and at peace and ready to fight," she says.

She also credits her aunt, who bravely fought breast cancer and taught Amy the importance of routine self-examinations.

"If I can help just one person realize the importance of routine self-checks, than all this will be worth it," she says.

