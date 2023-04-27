Bucs Babies: NFL's newest recruits

TAMPA, Fla. — Football players are not the only ones ready for the 2023 NFL draft; Tampa Bay babies are prepared, too.

AdventHealth West Florida and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers partnered for this year's AdventHealth Bucs Babies Program, where babies born during the week of the NFL draft are officially welcomed as part of the "rookie class" and receive a special Bucs Babies draft kit.

The Bucs Babies draft kit includes essential items new parents need, like newborn wash and shampoo, lotion, hat, and plenty of Bucs gear for the new recruits.

ADVENTHEALTH

"As the exclusive hospital of the Bucs, AdventHealth is thrilled to welcome these tiny recruits and their families with open arms," said Lauren Key, Senior Executive Officer of Consumer Strategy for AdventHealth West Florida. "This program also creates an avenue for families to meet and connect with each other as both football fans and new parents. Let's cheer on the Bucs Babies together!"

The Bucs Babies Program includes an invite to the annual Bucs Babies Birthday Bash, a free yearly event at the AdventHealth Training Center.

Parents and their babies can enjoy activities and photo opportunities.