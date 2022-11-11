Buccaneers super-fan Big Nasty ready to 'retire' but not before one last ride

TAMPA, Fla. — Game days are extra special for Keith Kunzig this year.

“I’m getting limousined around in a Mercedes limousine van for my last season,” he said.

For Big Nasty’s final season, some friends wanted to make sure he went out in style.

“We are headed to Raymond James Stadium," Kunzig said while on his way to the Thursday night game against Baltimore. "But before that, we are going to the best tailgate in the land. Leather Head tailgate by Shawn Connor and Mary Connor and the whole leather head group."

And when Big Nasty shows up at the tailgate, the party can really begin.

“My brother. Painted up the first time because he told me to,” A-Train, another superfan, said.

The Buccaneers' two Super Bowl wins are highlights, but Big Nasty’s been there for the team even during many a losing season.

His dedication got him in the fan’s wing at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Still can’t believe that knock on the door. I’ll never forget that as long as I live," he said.

Big Nasty's been involved in charity events, an anti-drug program and interacted with so many of his fellow fans.

“The crazy thing is, the kids are grown-ups now," Kunzig said. "And they are bringing their kids and saying, 'Hey, you remember me?' Showed me a picture when they were eight, and now they are 28.”

Even though the makeup may be put away, Kunzig, a financial planner by day, isn’t going anywhere.

“Big Nasty will be going to the games until the day he dies," Kunzig said. "The only difference is, I’ll be having a cold one. Flip flops and a visor. No makeup, though.”

His daughter, Destiny, said it will be an adjustment.

“But I’m really looking forward to just going and chilling and watching the game with my dad,” she said.

There are still more games for Big Nasty, more pictures to take and more time to honor the man who has brought his own brand of passion to game days since 1988.

“It still hasn’t hit me, I guess you could say," he said. "It’s just after 35 years, it’s time. I’m going to enjoy it with the fans as much as I can. Every game I go to, I like to just look at the stadium when I walk through the tunnel, and I love seeing the fans. And there’s nothing like victory at Raymond James Stadium.”