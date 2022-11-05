Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette gives Tampa waiter a $1,000 tip

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay waiter received a $1,000 tip after Leonard Fournette from the Buccaneers dined at his restaurant.

Tim Macasaet, 26, said he served a table of four last week at Zukku-San.

"They sit down, take their order, bring their food and it's not until then I realize that part of four who came in and waited 15 minutes for a table...that was Leonard Fournette, a big Buccaneers star and I had no idea about it until later on," said Macasaet.

Macasaet has worked at the sushi bar for the past 10 months as a lead server.

He said he handed the four people their bill worth $85. The athlete called him over.

"He actually calls me over and he says, can I speak to you for a second? I thought something was wrong. He points at the check and says, I just want you to know this is all for you, I see $1,000 on the tip line and he just affirms me this is not a mistake," said Macasaet.

At the end of the year, Macasaet said he plans to move to North Carolina with his siblings. He said he will use the money toward moving expenses.

Macasaet said he did not recognize Fournette, but many of his coworkers did. He said the athlete was very polite and kind.

"It really just showed me that it's really good to put some positivity and some love out there even if you don't expect anything out of it," he said.