Brothers deliver chocolate treats to UT campus as a thank you

TAMPA, Fla. — Students, faculty, staff and even the president of the University of Tampa received a nice surprise this Valentines Day: chocolate covered strawberries.

They were courtesy of two brothers, who used what they learned on campus to start their own chocolate business.

Walking around UT Campus, graduate Austin Gappelberg and his brother and current student Grant weren’t as much handing out valentines as they were thank yous.

“It’s great giving back to the University of Tampa," Grant said. "After all they’ve done for us, all we’ve learned from them, there is no better way than chocolate covered strawberries for Valentine's Day."

Austin and Grant’s chocolate dipped business dreams came true one year ago when they opened the Hampton Chocolate Factory at Sparkman Wharf.

"University of Tampa is part of us, it’s part of the Hampton Chocolate Factory story, and it’s part of our personal story,” said Austin.

The UT brothers were sure to visit the Entrepreneurship Center where their business plans really started to develop.

“Having these two as part of the program and what they are doing out there for Tampa, it’s really great and exciting to see where they are going and what they are doing," one former advisor said. "I’m proud to know them and tell people they are from the University of Tampa."

From freshman, to graduate students, and anyone in-between, Austin and Grant were hoping to inspire everyone they handed treats to on campus.

“A lot of them are actually business students,” said Austin.

There was one final stop on this thank you tour. These brothers didn’t just deliver one strawberry, but a whole box for President Ron Vohn and his wife.

“We are so proud of both of you, starting a business is a tough thing and you guys had done it very well and we are excited about your dedication,” said Vohn.

“Being able to say thank you to President Ron and Renae Vohn was just a blissful experience,” said Austin.