Brandon's Moreno Bakery, owned by husband and wife foodies, is a 10,000-square-foot paradise of savory and sweet

BRANDON, Fla. — Brandon's Moreno Bakery is a 10,000-square-foot foodie paradise that must be seen to be believed.

Married owners Susan and Jose Moreno pride themselves on making everything in house, from the pumpkin whoopie pies to the all-natural Cuban bread baked with palmetto leaves.

Moreno Bakery is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and early dinner. It gets crowded and hectic, so brace yourself for an experience.

Come for the all-world Cubans; sandwiches are pressed in an "open" fashion, making sure the meat gets nice and hot. And stay for the Chocolate Brownie Cookies, which are sinfully good.

