Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Brandon woman claims $1 million playing $50 scratch-off game

scratch off lottery ticket generic
CANVA
scratch off lottery ticket generic
Posted at 4:05 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 16:05:29-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Brandon woman recently won the $1 million top prize from the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game.

Lashonda Roberts, 49, claimed her winnings at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, opting to receive a lump-sum payment of $640,000.00.

According to the Florida Lottery, Roberts' winning ticket was purchased at 250 Third Street South in St. Petersburg.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The odds of winning the $50 scratch-off game are 1-in-4.50.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.