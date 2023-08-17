Brandon woman claims $1 million playing $50 scratch-off game

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Brandon woman recently won the $1 million top prize from the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game.

Lashonda Roberts, 49, claimed her winnings at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, opting to receive a lump-sum payment of $640,000.00.

According to the Florida Lottery, Roberts' winning ticket was purchased at 250 Third Street South in St. Petersburg.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The odds of winning the $50 scratch-off game are 1-in-4.50.