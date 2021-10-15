Brandon Regional Chamber of Commerce helps link businesses to community

Brandon is one of the largest unincorporated cities in the whole country — and it continues to grow.

Every single day there's growth in this area from new businesses to new housing developments.

The Brandon Regional Chamber of Commerce continues to be part of the growth and the issues that come with that.

"It's really fantastic to see a community grow because that's what makes good business for our members in the small business community. Of course, we all have our reluctance with growth because of traffic and supporting and growing infrastructure," Jennifer Lopez, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce, said.

"So that's always something that we're keeping an eye out for. But the cool thing about what we're doing at the Chamber is we have programs and councils that people can get involved in and voice how they want to see the brand and grow. And that's one of the benefits of, you know, being involved in the community."

The Chamber helps connect small businesses with each other, along with community outreach. They also are working with local elected officials to be a voice in Tallahassee.

