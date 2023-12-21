Brandon hopsital nurse arrested for allegedly stealing 17 fentanyl IV bags

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a Florida Brandon Hospital nurse for allegedly stealing 17 bags of fentanyl.

HCSO said staff at the hospital reported to detectives about an internal investigation involving ICU nurse Lisa Williams, 55. After their investigation, detectives said they discovered Williams was stealing 100 mL of fentanyl IV bags dating back to Oct. 2, 2023.

According to HCSO, the investigation also revealed that Williams was refilling the stolen IV bags with an unknown substance and putting tampered bags back into circulation. Officials said one of the tampered IV bags was recovered and is being tested by the FDA.

On Dec. 19, detectives issued arrest warrants for Williams. She was charged with 17 counts of trafficking in fentanyl and 17 counts of grand theft of a controlled substance.

HCSO said Williams was arrested without incident on Dec. 21.