Brandon High School custodian David Bass celebrates 50-plus years at the same school

BRANDON, Fla. — David Bass graduated from Brandon High School in 1973.

And he never left, becoming a custodian charged with keeping the school — his school — beautiful.

"I started here and just never changed," Bass says with a laugh, humble about his five-decade show of loyalty as a student and an employee. "I just kept on going."

A man of few words, David doesn't like any fuss about his achievement. In fact, chatting with a TV reporter is decidedly NOT on his bucket list.

But head custodian Roxie Jensen says David is a "Brandon Eagle, through and through. To be here, at the same school, for so long, you have to have pride in what you're doing."

And principal Dr. Jeremy Klein adds: "The aesthetic here is huge obviously. And the custodial staff are the front-line folks who help us with that."