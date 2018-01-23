Brandon couple to say 'I do' aboard pirate ship during Gasparilla parade

TAMPA, Fla. — As hundreds of thousands of pirates prepare to take over downtown Tampa for Gasparilla this coming weekend, a Brandon couple is finalizing their wedding plans.

Bill Collins, Captain of SeaSaveYours Krewe and his fiance Jennifer Maxwell plan to wed aboard the ship on Saturday.

"We'll have a ship, the water, how romantic is that," joked Collins.

Collins said he's been with his fiance for 11 years, and they decided it's time to say "I do."

The couple tells us they've both been married in the past, and they don't want the traditional, elaborate wedding.

"We want something fun," he said.

Collins and Maxwell will get married during the 'staging' period of the parade. This is when all the ships line up hours before the parade.

They plan to exchange their pirate inspired vows at 12:30, and will follow up the ceremony by celebrating with the 300,000 strangers around them at Gasparilla.

"I get to be a Captain Pirate of a skyship, marrying my Princess, so I think that's kind of my dream come true," he said.

The KreweofSeaSaveYours is now a non-profit that helps inform the public of boating and trailer regulations while emphasis water safety.

