Brandon artist uses phones to bring paintings to life

BRANDON, Fla. — There’s a local artist who's making his paintings come to life by using the latest in technology, and his work is now on display at Center Place in Brandon.

The exhibit is called "Playing With Paint," but before Alejandro Algarin could play, he found perfect canvases out of imperfect objects. From scrap metal to abandoned street signs, nothing is off-limits.

He said he loves seeing the looks on visitors' faces when they find out most of the objects were found in the trash.

"I mean it’s an awesome feeling just to see that reaction from the people, seeing what can happen to it," Algarin said. "It changes your perspective on just life in general."

The exhibit uses Artifice, an app that joins traditional art with digital animation.

"You basically just point it at the painting and it should come up to life," he said.

Algarin hoped this new form of creativity will influence more young people to pursue the arts.

The exhibit is on display at Center Place through the end of August.