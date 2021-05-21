Brand new airline Breeze Airways launches 10 new routes at Tampa Interational

TAMPA, Fla. — A brand new airline is making its debut on Monday at Tampa International Airport and it's bringing 10 new routes to the airport.

Breeze Airways markets itself as a "Seriously Nice" airline. It's the fifth airline start-up from JetBlue founder David Neeleman.

Flights are now on sale with 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities. Tickets start at $39 for one way.

On Monday, May 27, the airline and TPA will launch their inaugural flight from Tampa to Charleston, South Carolina.

"Tampa International Airport is proud and excited to be a part of this historic launch with Breeze Airways," TPA CEO Joe Lopano said. "Home to one of America’s favorite airports known for excellent service and strong business partnerships, the Tampa Bay community is committed to supporting this innovative new airline."

According to a press release, Breeze will operate 13 single-class Embraer aircraft this summer, flying routes with an average flight length of under two hours. The ten E190 jets will be configured to seat 108 guests while the three E195 aircraft will have 118 seats.

Guests may choose from fares that include "Nice" regular seating, or "Nicer" seats with extra legroom. All Embraer aircraft will be a two-by-two seat configuration, so there are no middle seats.

"Together, we created Breeze as a new airline merging technology with kindness," Neeleman said. "Breeze provides nonstop service between underserved routes across the U.S. at affordable fares. A staggering 95 percent of Breeze routes currently have no airline serving them nonstop. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly."

