Bonati Spine Institute in Hudson cleared to resume surgical operations

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bonati Spine Institute in Hudson can resume surgeries after reaching a settlement agreement with state regulators.

In March, the Agency for Health Care Administration suspended the surgery center’s license saying it put patients’ health, safety, and welfare at risk. Since then, things have changed.

A July 7th agreement with the state outlines a correction plan and required the Institute to pay a $50,000 fine. In turn, the state agreed to lift the suspension and not seek to revoke the center’s license.

The agreement comes a month after an I-Team investigation revealed Dr. Alfred Bonati’s record of malpractice lawsuit settlements and disciplinary actions by the Florida Board of Medicine.

I-Team Investigation: Florida back surgeon fighting to reopen surgery center has lawsuit history

Read the state's complaint and settlement below:

Bonati Settlement Agreement by ABC Action News