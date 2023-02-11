Watch Now
Bomb threat against Spirit Airlines flight heading to Tampa prompts evacuation

A Spirit Airlines jet approaches Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 4:21 PM, Feb 11, 2023
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday morning, a bomb threat against a Spirit Airlines flight at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) that was heading towards Tampa International Airport (TPA) sparked a police response and airport evacuation.

Ted Kitchens, director of aviation at MHT regional airport, said the airport's communication center received a call about 10:50 a.m. alleging a threat against Spirit Airlines flight 2025 to Tampa.

Spirit Airlines Flight 2025 (MHT-TPA) was searched and cleared by law enforcement following the security incident.

According to MHT, all passengers and luggage were re-screened, and a K-9 unit searched the plane and the terminal building.

Police blocked the airport's entrance, but at about 1:15 p.m., the route was reopened and passengers were permitted to enter.

All airport activities are now back to normal.

MHT recommends that customers check with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight information.

