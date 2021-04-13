Bomb squad, hazmat investigate possible dangerous chemicals in Tampa home

Tampa Police say bomb squad and hazmat are investigating possible hazardous chemicals at a Tampa home.

Police say a man drove his truck into his house in the 4600 block of West Pearl Ave. just before 11 a.m.

According to a press release, the man made comments about possible dangerous chemicals inside the home when he was taken into custody.

Police created a perimeter; called bomb squad and hazmat; and evacuated the area.

The following roads are currently closed while the investigation takes place.

Pearl Ave. between S. Renellie Dr. and S. Hesperides St.

S. Trask St. between W. Paxton Ave and W. Rogers Ave.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.