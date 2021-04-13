Bomb squad, hazmat investigate possible dangerous chemicals in Tampa home

Tampa Police say bomb squad and hazmat are investigating possible hazardous chemicals at a Tampa home.
Police say a man drove his truck into his house in the 4600 block of West Pearl Ave. just before 11 a.m.
According to a press release, the man made comments about possible dangerous chemicals inside the home when he was taken into custody.
Police created a perimeter; called bomb squad and hazmat; and evacuated the area.
The following roads are currently closed while the investigation takes place.
- Pearl Ave. between S. Renellie Dr. and S. Hesperides St.
- S. Trask St. between W. Paxton Ave and W. Rogers Ave.
