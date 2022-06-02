Body found identified as Tampa father missing since April

TAMPA, Fla. — A body found on June 1 has been confirmed to be that of a young father who went missing in April when he was supposed to be meeting up with friends at a bar in Ybor.

Police said the body of John Larson, 24, was found around 6:30 p.m. in the 900 block of S. 20th Street. Authorities said the investigation is in its early stages but foul play is not suspected.

Larson was last seen around midnight on April 27 in Ybor. Police said he was on his way to meet up with friends but never showed up.

Larson's truck was found parked behind the HCC Performing Arts Building, his family said. His body was found less than two miles away.

"This is not the outcome we hoped for as we searched for John", said Chief O'Connor. "Our thoughts are with his family during this time of grieving, and I have made our Police Chaplains available for any assistance they may need".