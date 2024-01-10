Board Chairman of Florida Holocaust Museum honored at Lightning game

- Board Chairman of the Florida Holocaust Museum Michael Igel was honored by the Tampa Bay Lightning as the Lightning Community Hero during Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings
- Igel received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program
- Igel, a third-generation survivor of the Holocaust, will donate the money to the Florida Holocaust Museum
- Igel is also a member of ABC Action News' EDI initiative
- Watch the full video above
Posted at 4:03 PM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 16:03:33-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.