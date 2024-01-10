Board Chairman of Florida Holocaust Museum honored at Lightning game

Posted at 4:03 PM, Jan 10, 2024

Board Chairman of the Florida Holocaust Museum Michael Igel was honored by the Tampa Bay Lightning as the Lightning Community Hero during Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings

Igel received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program

Igel, a third-generation survivor of the Holocaust, will donate the money to the Florida Holocaust Museum

Igel is also a member of ABC Action News' EDI initiative

