Black Restaurant Week comes to Tampa Bay

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — What started out in Houston, Texas, just seven years ago has now spread nationwide, including right here in Tampa Bay. We’re talking about Black Restaurant Week, taking place Nov. 11-20.

“I visited Kansas City, Oakland, New York, went to Detroit, Atlanta, DC,” said Falayn Ferrell, founder of Black Restaurant Week. “So we started in 2016 out of Houston, Texas as a way to highlight back culinary businesses in your community.”

The event has now expanded to 15 regions across the United States and Canada. Ferrell said it’s a great way to get recognized.

“They really had a story to tell. They just maybe didn’t have the finances to tell it, or they didn’t have all the connections, and so how do we just make that playing field a little more even for them so they can really showcase what they are doing,” said Ferrell.

Ashley Suttle isn’t just the owner of Main Course in South Tampa, but she also cooks and serves the food. They are one of 20 Tampa Bay restaurants participating in the event.

“I love anything that brings awareness to brown and black people; it’s really important to me for people to see us and see that we are capable of starting a business and keeping a business open,” said Suttle.

Suttle, who started her culinary career in the army, said being part of Black Restaurant Week is a big boost for any business trying to become appetizing to the community.

“I wish even growing up that I could look and see more people like me doing great things like this, so this is big for my children and my children’s children just coming up and seeing the figures that are paving the way and bringing awareness for us,” said Suttle.

Ferrell said the key is attracting new customers.

“I think definitely with the restaurant owners providing different specials, you are able to come out and try something new, and I think that is really our challenge, try something different,” said Ferrell.

All participating restaurants and their specialties are listed here.