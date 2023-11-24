Black Friday sales compete with the convenience of Cyber Monday

Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year, but it comes with some competition.

The big shopping day doesn't come with the same sense of chaos that it used to.

Jim Fellinger with the Consumer Technology Association explained that's because of Cyber Monday.

“Online shopping has completely changed the game. And while people still like finding those deals in person, it’s not the chaos that it used to be in the 90s because people know they have more options to find those deals," Fellinger said.

Fellinger said that's why we do not see long lines and screaming shoppers on Black Friday anymore. Still, he said many Americans choose to shop on Black Friday rather than Cyber Monday.

Fellinger said, “40% of consumers actually believe that Black Friday is still the best place to find that really good deal."

According to Forbes, this year, 130.7 million people are expected to shop on Black Friday and 71.1 million on Cyber Monday.

Fellinger said, “81% of Americans are going to be buying some kind of tech product this year. That's 201 million Americans."

He explained technology has worked its way into every aspect of our lives, with more Americans working from home. He said he expects smartphones and tablets to be a hot purchase this year.

ABC Action News also spoke to the store director at a Target in Tampa. He said they are targeting tech sales with some major discounts.

“We have tech deals that are on sale up to 50% off,” Jordan Gary said.