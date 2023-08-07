Black Aerospace Professionals host diversity in aviation week for future pilots

TAMPA, Fla. — Roberto Zacarias knows exactly what he wants to do when he grows up.

The 17-year-old, whose family is from Honduras, has his career "end goal" in sight: "a 737 captain for American Airlines based out of Miami."

His friend Nathaniel Kerr, age 12, from Jamaica, is pretty determined as well: "I want to be an F-16 pilot for the Air Force."

Last week Zacarias, Kerr and dozens of other students were hosted in Tampa by the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP) as part of a diversity in aviation week for future pilots and STEM enthusiasts.

The weeklong summer experience was provided with the help of numerous sponsors.

OBAP's Floyd Balentine, a pilot for United, was instrumental in gathering these young minds from around the globe for this ACE (Aerospace Career Education) Academy. In his eyes, giving back is good for the present and the future.

"I've always told people that kids often become what they see," said Floyd.

The students were given behind-the-scenes access at MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa International Airport (where they met CEO Joe Lopano) and more.

The contacts and connections made during the ACE Academy will help many of these students in their future careers.