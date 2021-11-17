Big Jay the Barber gives star treatment to everyone at Tampa's Razorz Edge Barbershop

TAMPA, Fla. — Big Jay the Barber styles a lot of famous people include Guardian of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista, WWE Superstar Big E and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Lavonte David.

But truth be told, this Navy veteran and Gaither High graduate treats everyone like they're famous, especially military, police and first responders, all of whom receive considerable discounts.

His catchphrase? "At the end of the day, we gotta make sure they're all nice and neat, fresh out the seat."

That credo of inclusivity goes for all of us.

Big Jay the Barber aka Jay McNab runs Tampa's Razorz Edge Barbershop, located at 3695 W. Waters Ave., a handsome new establishment opened after the proprietor fought a near-fatal battle with Covid.

Everyone is welcome in this inspirational safe haven, big-name heroes and everyday heroes, all walks of life and faith and politics.

That's the Big Jay Way.

"The barbershop is one of those places where people should feel comfortable speaking their mind, speaking their story, and not be judged," says McNab, who grew up on the challenging streets of Los Angeles's South Central neighborhood.

A couple years ago, Big Jay made headlines when he offered free haircuts to TSA agents effected by a government shutdown.

Jay, whose life story is one for Hollywood, has also been a TSA agent.

Walk into his bright, colorful shop today, and you'll find yet another way he's giving back: hiring young up-and-coming barbers who need a break. After all, he's been there, too.

"A lot of people gave me opportunities in barbering, and now I want to pay all that back," McNab says.

For more on Razorz Edge Barbershop, click here.