Beyonce takes on Raymond James: What you need to know to get inside smoothly

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Queen Bey comes to town on Wednesday, and there is so much excitement in the Tampa Bay area. We have everything you need to know to get there smoothly and get around Raymond James this evening.

However you plan on getting there, give yourself plenty of time. With the influx of people on top of rush hour traffic, there are bound to be some backups near Raymond James.

There are HART bus routes that go to the stadium. Uber and Lyft are popular options for getting around the area, but you can expect higher prices and longer wait times tonight.

If you plan on driving and parking, you want to leave early. Missy Martin with Roche Parking told us many parking spots have already been pre-booked.

“We’re expecting a great crowd. The majority of phone calls we've received have been from out of towers,” Martin said.

Martin added they have 350 spots. You can pre-book, or it's first come, first serve. She explained they were sold out for Taylor Swift, and they expect the same for tonight.

Martin suggested getting to Raymond James two hours before show time to ensure you get parked and situated before Beyonce takes the stage.

While the concert stirs excitement among fans, it also has a positive impact on the economy.

ABC Action News spoke to Michael Jones, general manager of the Westin Tampa Bay. He said they are nearly sold out for the night of the concert, which is rare for a Wednesday in August.

“This time of year, occupancies tend to be a little bit slower as families go back to school and whatnot, but certainly, the concert allows us to capitalize on the demand in the city,” Jones said.

In April, we saw Taylor Swift take over Tampa. Visit Tampa Bay says the Eras Tour brought in a 26% spending increase in the city compared to the surrounding weeks. They expect to see another bump with the Renaissance Tour.

Parking lots open at Raymond James at 3 p.m. Fans can go into the stadium at 6 p.m., while the concert starts at 8 p.m.