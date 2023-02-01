Watch Now
Beyoncé announces Tampa date during 'Renaissance World Tour'

Posted at 9:12 AM, Feb 01, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're a proud Beyhive member, you may want to listen up: Beyoncé has announced a world tour, and she's coming to Tampa!

The singer and 25-time Grammy Award winner will be performing at Raymond James Stadium this summer on Aug. 16 during her "Renaissance World Tour."

This is Beyoncé's first tour since her 2016 "Formation World Tour," where she performed hits from her sixth studio album "Lemonade." Some 20 to 30 Tampa Police officers even volunteered to work overtime to do security at her previous Tampa date during the tour.

She'll also be performing at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Aug. 18.

For more tour dates, click here.

