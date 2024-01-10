Watch Now
Bacon waffle cheeseburgers, pop rock pickles and oreo cinnamon buns: 2024 Florida State Fair foods

Florida State Fair
Posted at 12:11 PM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 12:14:39-05

Food vendors at the Florida State Fair are never lacking in creativity (or deep fryers) and now they're back again for the new year.

The fair released its list of new foods for the year, and spoiler alert: there aren't any salads.

POP ROCK PICKLE

Pop Rock Pickle

"Kosher pickle wrapped in a Fruit Roll-up dipped in chocolate rolled in your choice of Pop Rocks, Fruity Pebbles, or Flaming Hot Cheetos."

LOCATION: Shockley's Food Service

BBQ FRIED BURRITO

BBQ-Fried-Burrito.jpg

"BBQ Pulled Pork and Mac N Cheese Stuffed Burrito then fried to perfection!"

LOCATION: Low N Slow Catering

BACON WAFFLE CHEESEBURGER

Bacon-Waffle-Cheeseburger.jpg

"100% All beef patties topped with cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon in between two Belgian waffles with pearl sugar baked into the waffle."

LOCATION: Macken’s Sliders

OREO COOKIE CINNAMON BUN

Oreo-Cookie-Cinnamon-Bun.jpg

"A unique combination that melds the flavors of a classic Oreo cookie with the delightful taste of a cinnamon bun."

LOCATION: Cinnamon Saloon

CHOCOLATE DIPPED STRAWBERRY ICED TEA

Chocolate-Dipped-Strawberry-Iced-Tea.jpg

Freshly brewed iced tea, flavored with two delightful tastes, strawberry & chocolate. Topped with 3 chocolate-dipped strawberries.

LOCATION: Tiki Tea

The Florida State Fair runs from Thursday, February 8 to Monday, February 19. For more information and tickets, click here.

