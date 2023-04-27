Attorney General Moody announces new project to give free doorbell cameras to domestic violence survivors

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida's Attorney General Ashley Moody is taking action against domestic violence,

While in Tampa on Thursday, AG Moody announced a new program in Florida to help human trafficking and domestic violence survivors feel more secure at home.

It's called "Project Protect." Through the program, survivors will get doorbell cameras for free.

Hillsborough and Martin Counties were chosen as pilot counties to start the program.

When survivors are seeking protective injunctions against abusers at Clerks of Court offices, trained staff in Hillsborough and Martin counties will now provide information about how to receive the doorbell cameras.

"We know that in Florida, thousands of people have been affected by these terrible crimes," said Ashley Moody. "And it takes a lot of courage and bravery and determination by those that have been victims of these crimes to step outside that and seek help, and we want to help them and encourage them to do that."

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and Spring of Tampa Bay President & CEO Mindy Murphy were among several officials present at the announcement.

