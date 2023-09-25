As Hollywood strikes close in on resolution, Tampa Bay filmmakers await decisions

TAMPA, Fla. — This summer's writers and actors strikes shined a light on a common misconception: it's not all glitz and glamour in the world of film and TV.

That's become a large focus for the Chair of the University of Tampa's Department of Film, Animation, and New Media, Aaron Walker.

"I think it's very important for students in a competitive field like production to know what the situation really is and to think through what their plan is as they're leaving the university environment with some sense (of) what's going on in reality rather than just what they might imagine or hope it to be so," said Walker.

Most of those students will likely leave Florida after graduation. That's because film and television isn't a big industry here since the state doesn't incentivize it.

It's also why Hillsborough Film Commissioner Tyler Martinolich said the strike's impact was minimal locally.

"Tampa Bay at large is mostly commercials. We've always been that way, and we probably will continue to be that way far into the future. And commercials are not subject to the same guidelines or contracts that the studios are both SAG and the Writers Guild have very different contracts set aside for commercials," said Martinolich.

Yet, we've told countless stories of films made here in the area.

Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties incentivize films, attracting smaller projects.

Under the strike, Martinolich said those types of movies received a waiver to keep going in Tampa Bay.

"Those projects that are filmed outside of the studio system films that you know they find their own investment. They pull their own packages together to be able to film. Those really weren't what they were striking against," he added,

But for local filmmaker David Yates, it doesn't mean the impacts aren't felt by our local talent.

"I write also, but I'd like to work with some Union writers that I can't right now, but I will probably will be able to once they go back to work," said Yates.

While Tampa Bay may not attract big-budget films, many of those films couldn't go on without our people.

"This misconception of it's all about, you know, Johnny Depp, and all these rich a list of no, no, no, it's not about that. It's the the opposite. It's local crews and writers that, frankly, most of them live paycheck to paycheck," said Yates.

And that's why it's so important for the students at UT to get a clear understanding of why the workers are picketing right now.

To help them, Walker is hosting a Zoom call with a TV writer and strike captain.

"When the strikes began, I really wanted to find a way to get my students some direct connection to what's happening and to make it less abstract to them. So we're able to do this Zoom from Shawn Wines, who's a screenwriter and works in sitcoms and comedies and feature film comedies. And he's a strike captain, and so he'll be able to tell them what it's like to join the Union and start a career, but also what it's like to organize and try to make an argument for what your wages may be, or the worth of your time and energy," Walker said.

But Wines' other message is one that Walker believes may resonate with his students.

"He's going to really be able to talk about what it's like to live. He's been out of work now for 150 days, and that has real impacts on his family, and so he'll be able to speak to how difficult it's been in these circumstances," he continued.

That Zoom call is available for the public to join as well. It's all happening Tuesday at 6 p.m. You can pre-register here.