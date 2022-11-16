As Artemis heads for the moon, Mosi Astronomer describes what's next

TAMPA, Fla. — After two failed attempts, the Artemis One Mission went as scheduled early Wednesday morning as the rocket blasted off into space. The Orion capsule is now heading toward the moon on its 25-day mission.

In order for the mission to be a success, it must safely withstand a return to earth's atmosphere. It will plunge toward the earth at 25 thousand miles an hour and endure the heat of nearly 5,000 degrees.

The mission has many excited at the prospect of space exploration and habitation on the moon and, maybe even, eventually, Mars.

Charlie Dittmar, an astronomer at The Museum of Science and Industry in Tampa, gave his analysis of the mission itself, as well as what the future may hold regarding trips to the moon as well as other planets. He spoke to ABC Action News Reporter Heather Leigh.

Saturday, November 19th, MOSI will host Skywatch — an event that allows guests to spend the evening looking at space through MOSI's telescopes. "Planet Mars joins us after months in the morning sky! Observe Jupiter and its Galilean moons, Saturn and its rings, and take in the Ring Nebula and the Pleiades cluster!"

The event is from 7 PM until 1030PM at MOSI's building — 4801 E. Fowler Ave. It's free and is open to all ages, weather permitting.