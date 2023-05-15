Arrest made after body of a 50-year-old man was found in early May, TPD says

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said they have made an arrest after a body was found inside an apartment in early May.
On May 1, 2023, Tampa Police received a report of a dead body found inside a residence at Beck Apartments at 8801 Hidden River Parkway. The victim's car was also missing.
TPD said investigators viewed surveillance footage from the apartments that showed a man near the residence around the time of the murder. Investigators said fingerprints found at the scene were identified as Richard Lam, 28. Detectives said Lam and the victim knew each other.
The day after the murder, the victim's vehicle was found in West Palm Beach County. The Tampa Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Unit (FAU) then worked to find Lam and he was later arrested on Monday, May 15.
Tampa Police charged Lam with murder and grand theft motor vehicle. Lam is currently being held at Turner Guilford knight Correctional Center in Dade County.
