App created by a Tampa Bay area man helps bring the feeling of home to deployed troops

TAMPA, Fla. — Many soldiers will be spending the holidays away from family, but there is a way you can help spread holiday cheer with a simple click.

Brandon Goodrich is a local entrepreneur who created the “Support-A-Troop." ABC Action News last spoke to Goodrich in February when he launched the app.

RELATED: App allows users to send care packages to deployed troops

Through it, you can easily send care package items to deployed troops. All you do is make the purchase, and Goodrich and his team will package and send the items off.

It's like ordering things on Amazon. Goodrich said he is almost to 10,000 total donations but said there is no better time than the holidays to help deployed troops.

“Since February, we’ve gotten about 7,000 care packages to troops, an insane influx of supporting the app from your story, and it was amazing," he said. "If you have a big heart, you can send gifts to troops."

Goodrich knows firsthand how important and heartwarming these items can be because he himself was once a deployed troop.

You can learn more about the app and how to use it here.